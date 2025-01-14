Mahama’s Luxury Car Sparks Public Debate

A luxurious vehicle recently spotted at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) during a Thanksgiving event of President John Dramani Mahama has generated intense public interest and debate.

The car, a Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Xtreme Edition, is reportedly owned by President John Mahama, sparking questions about how he acquired the luxury vehicle.

The Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Xtreme Edition is a high-end car customized with bulletproof features, a 3.3L V6 Turbo Diesel Engine, and advanced terrain control systems.

With a staggering price tag of $600,000, equivalent to over GHC8milliin, many are wondering how President Mahama procured such an expensive vehicle.

Some have questioned whether President Mahama used state funds to purchase the car, but sources close to the President have clarified that the vehicle is indeed his private property, acquired before the December elections.

The controversy surrounding President Mahama’s luxury car has highlighted the need for transparency and information flow from public officials.

Many have called for an official statement from the Office of the President to clarify the circumstances surrounding the car’s acquisition.

This is not the first time President Mahama has been linked to luxury vehicles.

In 2017, the government took delivery of 34 luxury cars, including 10 bullet-resistant vehicles, which were ordered by the previous Mahama administration.

