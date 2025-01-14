ORAL To Exact Accountability – Ayine

The Attorney General and Justice Minister-Designate, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has affirmed the constitutionality of “Operation Recover All Loots” (ORAL), a flagship initiative designed to hold politically exposed persons (PEPs) accountable for misusing public office to acquire illicit wealth.

According to him, ORAL is grounded in the Constitution and aligned with the principles of transparency, accountability, and justice.

Dr. Ayine made these remarks at his vetting in Parliament yesterday, noting that the government’s initiative targets individuals who exploit their political positions to loot public resources, including state lands.

He indicated that ORAL is meant to exact accountability from politically exposed persons who misuse their office to plunder public resources.

“It is not only necessary but also a constitutional obligation to ensure that public officials are held to the highest standards of integrity,” the designate stated.

Dr. Ayine said the operation aims to gatherer information for possible investigation and prosecution of cases involving corruption, embezzlement, and other forms of financial impropriety.

The Attorney General designate underscored the importance of utilizing both statutory institutions and legal mechanisms to trace and recover looted assets.

“Once I take office, the gathered information will be handed over, ensuring all processes are conducted within the confines of the law,” the designate stated.

“There is nothing legally wrong with gathering information for the purpose of determining whether any wrongdoing has occurred,” he argued.

“The Attorney General has the prerogative to rely on any source of information that could lead to the detection of criminal offenses,” the Minister designate explained.

“This includes acts of corruption, misappropriation of public funds, and the looting of state assets,” he added.

Already, ORAL initiative has drawn both support and criticism, with advocates applauding its potential to restore public trust and critics cautioning against overreach or politically motivated investigations.

Nonetheless, the Attorney General designate reaffirmed their commitment to due process and adherence to the rule of law in all cases.

“We are determined to gather evidence that substantiates wrongdoing, ensuring a robust and transparent judicial process,” the designate concluded.

By Ernest Kofi Adu