IMF Managing Director Praises Akufo-Addo’s Leadership

In a heartfelt letter to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), expressed her gratitude for his leadership during his time in office.

The IMF boss acknowledged the significant policies and reforms implemented during Akufo-Addo’s administration, which have laid the groundwork for Ghana’s future.

In the statement, Georgieva also commended Akufo-Addo’s advocacy for the Sub-Saharan Africa region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His efforts helped mobilize the necessary resources to respond to the crisis, demonstrating his commitment to regional cooperation and development.

This is not the first time Georgieva has engaged with Ghana’s leadership.

In March 2024, she visited Accra for a three-day visit, where she met with President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and other government officials.

The IMF Managing Director further praised the excellent collaboration between the Ghanaian government and the IMF.

The recent completion of the third review of the IMF-supported program and the progress made toward restoring macroeconomic stability over the past few years are a testament to this successful partnership.

Ghana’s commitment to economic reforms and stability has been evident, with the government working to sustain growth, control expenditure, and mobilize domestic revenue.

Georgieva’s letter is a significant endorsement of Akufo-Addo’s leadership and legacy.

However, as Ghana transitions to a new administration, the IMF’s continued support and partnership will be crucial in maintaining the country’s economic stability and promoting sustainable growth.

-BY Daniel Bampoe