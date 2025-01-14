Mahama Sacks MIIF Boss

Nana Yaw Koranteng

In a shocking move, President John Dramani Mahama has revoked the appointment of Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), effective immediately.

This decision was communicated in a letter dated January 13, 2029, signed by the Secretary to the President, Callistus Mahama.

Nana Yaw Koranteng, a seasoned lawyer and investment banker with over 24 years of experience, has been at the helm of MIIF since 2021.

During his tenure, he oversaw the management of Ghana’s equity interest in mining companies and managed all royalties paid to the state from mining activities.

Under his leadership, MIIF’s Assets Under Management (AUM) grew significantly, from around $180 million in 2021 to $1 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

The President’s decision to revoke Koranteng’s appointment has raised eyebrows, particularly given his impressive track record at MIIF.

Nana Yaw Koranteng’s leadership has earned him numerous accolades, including the CEO of the Year award at the prestigious annual CEO awards.

According to the letter, Ato Forson, the President’s representative at the Ministry of Finance, will oversee the operations of MIIF until a substantive CEO is appointed.

However, the President expressed his gratitude to Nana Yaw Koranteng for his service to the nation.

–BY Daniel Bampoe