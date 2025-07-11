Minister Demands Action On Abandoned Nyinahini Sports Complex

Dr Frank Amoakohene

Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has called for the immediate revival of the Nyinahini Sports Complex which has been abandoned for years despite significant investment and its potential to transform sports development in the region.

During an inspection tour of the site on Monday, Dr. Amoakohene, joined by the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, and officials from the National Sports Authority, described the current state of the complex as deeply concerning and unacceptable.

“This facility was designed to serve as a breeding ground for young talent and promote active youth engagement through sports. It is a shame that it has been left in ruins,” he said.

The inspection revealed that the sports complex, intended to be a major multi-purpose facility, has been abandoned mid-construction, with infrastructure already showing signs of deterioration. Dr. Amoakohene said the region cannot afford to let such a resource go to waste, stressing the importance of reviving the project to meet the needs of the youth and the wider community.

He pledged to work closely with the Ministry of Sports, the National Sports Authority, traditional leaders, and private sector partners to develop a roadmap for the completion of the facility. He also appealed to corporate Ghana to support the project through public-private partnerships.

“Our youth deserve better infrastructure to develop their skills and build careers. This facility can change lives if we act quickly and decisively,” he added.

Kofi Adams, who led the delegation, assured the public that the Ministry is committed to addressing long-abandoned sports projects across the country, starting with key sites like Nyinahini.

He said the Ministry will soon engage stakeholders to design a sustainable plan for revamping and managing the facility.

Once completed, the Nyinahini Sports Complex is expected to host training programmes, sports clinics, and regional competitions—serving as a hub for athletic excellence in the Ashanti Region.

By David Afum, Nyinahin