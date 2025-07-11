GFA Approves Name Change Of Bekwai Heroes FC To Ashgold FC

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has officially approved the name change of Division One side Bekwai Heroes FC to Ashgold FC.

This follows a formal request submitted by the club’s board and ownership to rebrand the club under the new identity, reviving the name of the once-celebrated Ghana Premier League giants.

In a letter confirming the approval, the GFA stated that it had received all necessary documentation from the club, including the official name change registration from the Registrar General’s Department under the new name, Ashgold Football Club Limited, with registration number CS008490121 and TIN C0058494634.

The GFA emphasised that the change was in accordance with Ghana’s Companies Act, 1963 (Act 179), and is legally valid.

However, the GFA made it clear that all previous records, debts, fines, and obligations of Bekwai Heroes FC will remain binding under the new name. This includes player registration fees and historical records, which will now be inherited by Ashgold FC.

The rebranding is seen by many as a step toward restoring the legacy of the former Ashanti Gold SC, one of Ghana’s most storied clubs.

BY Wletsu Ransford