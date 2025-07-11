Tottenham Land Kudus in Statement Signing from West Ham

Mohammed Kudus

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR have signed Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United in a deal worth £55 million, marking one of the biggest moves of the 2025 summer transfer window.

The signing comes just days after Spurs lifted the Europa League trophy, with chairman Daniel Levy acting swiftly to secure a marquee attacking player. New manager Thomas Frank sees Kudus as a key figure in his plans, with the move seen as a major statement of intent by the North London club.

Kudus had long made his desire to play Champions League football clear. Despite an £85 million release clause in his contract, Spurs negotiated a lower fee amid financial pressure on West Ham and the player’s determination to leave.

Tottenham’s clear vision, promise of a starring role, and strong backing from Levy quickly won Kudus over, ahead of interest from Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Saudi clubs.

Chelsea had earlier submitted a player-swap proposal, but doubts over guaranteed playing time and role clarity worked in Spurs’ favour. Kudus reportedly turned down more lucrative offers, focusing instead on competing at the highest level in Europe.

Spurs had missed out on several transfer targets earlier in the window, raising concerns among fans. But Kudus’ arrival signals renewed ambition, as the club looks to build on recent success and challenge for major trophies.