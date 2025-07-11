Ablekuma North Re-run: NPP Members Assaulted 

The ongoing re-run elections in Ablekuma North have witnessed the assault of two members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at a polling station.

Hawa Koomson, the former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East and former Fisheries Minister, along with Deputy National Organizer, NPP Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei, were both victims of violent attacks.

The incidents occurred at the St. Peter’s Society Methodist Church polling station in Odorkor, where tensions escalated significantly. Eyewitness accounts and a close-up video circulating on social media depict Hawa Koomson being physically assaulted by assailants.

Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei also faced violence, being attacked by unidentified individuals at a separate polling center within the Odorkor Methodist Church.

In response to the assaults, police authorities have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators captured in the circulating video.