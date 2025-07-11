Chinese, Ghanaian Illegal Miners Killed

One of the deceased, Janes Kyei alias ‘Mercy’

Two illegal miners, a Chinese national and a Ghanaian, have been killed at Subri Nkwanta in the Bibiani Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

The unfortunate incident happened on July 8, 2025 at about 2:40 pm.

The illegal miners were initially attacked and robbed of their gold at gun point by unknown assailants.

The value of the gold robbed from the deceased persons were not immediately known.

The attackers allegedly shot and killed the purported illegal miners who were onboard a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GR 9198-25.

The name of the deceased Chinese national was given as Wen Jiezhong and that of the Ghanaian was given as James Kyei alias ‘Mercy’, who was driving the vehicle.

The bodies of the deceased persons have been deposited at the Bibiani Government Hospital pending further investigations.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi