Admiral Tahiru Replaces Nii Futa As Zongo Fund’s Chairman

Rear Admiral Muniru Tahiru (rtd)

Rear Admiral Muniru Tahiru (rtd) one-time Commandant of the Military Academy And Training Schools (MATS) has been appointed Chairman of the Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF) by the President.

He replaces Nii Futa the first board chairman of the fund.

The former top naval officer who held myriad command positions in the Navy and was one of the Service’s topmost officers until his retirement is meticulous and seen to be a man who would turn around the operations of the board with his wealth of experience.

There is excitement about the position going to a man who is highly respected in the Zongo community.

Born and bred in Accra the former top naval officer belongs to the Zongo, Dagomba and Ga communities he has command over Hausa, Dagbani, English, Ga and some Arabic.

The retired Rear Admiral was one of the pioneer students to be sponsored by the Defence Ministry to undertake a sixth form programme at the then Government Secondary Technical, Takoradi prior to going to the Ghana Military Academy for their basic officer cadet course. He proceeded to Canada for his naval officers’ course after which he was commissioned S/Lt.

The highly disciplined officer has held critical positions in the military and diplomatic sphere. He was Ghana’s Defence Attache in Egypt with oversight responsibility over the Gulf States.

His rich CV has Director, Training at the General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces as one of the many entries.

His rich experience and sense of discipline is expected to impact positively on the fortunes of the Fund.

The ZoDF one of President Akufo-Addo’s pet projects it is hoped will turn the fortunes the over 3000 Zongos in the country around.