‘Adu-Boahene Is Businessman’

Kwabena Adu-Boahene

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), P.K. Sarpong, has disclosed that the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene is not a member of the NPP neither is he a politician as suggested by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine.

The Attorney General, at a press conference on Monday, March 24, to provide an update on the progress made by the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) team in investigating financial mismanagement under the NPP administration, created the impression that Kwabena Adu-Boahene is a former Akufo-Addo appointee and an NPP member who has embezzled state funds to acquire wealth and properties that defy logic.

“Let it be on record that Kwabena Adu-Boahene is not and has never been an NPP member. He is not a politician and has always been a businessman. This is not an NPP, NDC matter. It is imperative that these facts are made available to the public about him,” Mr. Sarpong stated.

According to him, Kwabena Adu-Boahene is the owner of Glofert, a multimillion-dollar company and one of the biggest fertiliser companies in West Africa, with the biggest fertiliser blending set up in Ghana.

Mr. Sarpong also stated that Mr. Adu-Boahene’s company did not only obtain loans from banks including ECOWAS Development Bank, which it services diligently, but also contracted many businesses with COCOBOD under the management of Dr. Stephen Opuni as the Chief Executive.

“He and his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng, own several other successful businesses in Ghana and abroad. He owned businesses long before 2017. It is also important to point out that Kwabena has been working at Signals since 2007. He owns properties running into several millions of dollars.

“He also owns many expensive cars, including Ferraris, G-Wagons, Range Rovers and others before 2017. This ugly haste of making this a partisan case is not only reprehensible but mischievous. This nauseating habit of prosecuting people in the public domain when they have not been sent to court must end. This is not how our laws work,” he stated.

Mr. Sarpong also emphasised that Kwabena Adu-Boahene was a public servant who served as Deputy Director under President John Mahama and rose through the ranks to become the Director during the erstwhile NPP administration.

He asked Dr. Ayine to stop creating the impression that the gentleman and his wife acquired all their properties and established those businesses when he became the Director of the National Signals Bureau.

Mr. Sarpong, therefore, advised the Attorney General to stop persecuting Mr. Adu-Boahene in the media as well as aligning him to the NPP and put him before court.

“Dominic Ayine should stop hiding the fact. Kwabena Adu-Boahene owns properties and businesses long before he became Director of the National Signals Bureau. If these facts are not available to him, then his investigators are incompetent,” he added.