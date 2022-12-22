Afia Schwarzenegger Apologises To Tema Court

Afia Schwarzenegger has apologized for the utterances that have landed her in a contempt case with the Tema High Court.

The showbiz personality is currently in court for comments she made about her case with Chairman Wontumi on the United Showbiz TV show on UTV asking the court to have mercy on her.

In a letter she wrote to the court and shared on her Instagram, she said she was deeply sorry for her action.

“I, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, aka Queen Afia Schwarzenegger, do express my sincerest and deepest apologies to the Honourable Court and the entire public for my comments on the United Showbiz program on UTV.

I, against my better judgement, was a panellist on the aforementioned show which discussed among other things, a matter that was before the court.

Whilst it was never my intention to delve into the substance of the matter, I have come to the realisation, though belatedly that my conduct and comments, should have been measured by caution and restraint,” she wrote.

“The discussion on the show had the tendency of bringing the authority of the Court into question and upon sober reflection, I unreservedly apologise for my actions and conduct and any role I played in the events that ensued on that programme.

“I will always from hereon endeavour, to conduct my affairs in a manner that will not cause public disaffection nor seek to undermine the Courts of our land. As I said on that fateful day, I respect our courts and their authority, and I urge my fans, sympathizers, and followers to learn the right lessons from all that has transpired,” she continued.

“I pray that the honourable court shall accept this my sincere apology. I state once again that I believe and trust in the authority of our courts to deliver justice where it is due, and I shall continue to trust that the substantive matter will be adjudicated fairly and justly,” she concluded.

On December 1, 2022, the court sentenced Afia to 10 days in prison for contempt of court.

She was reportedly not present when the judgment was pronounced and the court issued a bench warrant for her arrest.

Her legal team, however, triggered legal processes and subsequently produced the convict in court.

Afia was in court on Tuesday, December 20, with her lawyer Adrian Duke Amaning, who moved a motion on notice for a variation of the 10 days in prison sentence imposed on his client.

According to him, Afia had shown remorse and came to court with a written apology which he sought permission from the court to have her client publish on social media.

The court presided by Justice Emmanuel Ankamah will therefore determine Afia’s fate on January 17, 2023.