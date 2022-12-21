Blakk Rasta Returns RTP Award Plaque

Controversial reggae musician, Blakk Rasta, has written to the Radio and Television Personalities Awards (RTP) that he wishes to return all the awards he has won.

According to the host of 3FM Black Pot, the RTP and GMA system of voting to win is equal to selling the award to the highest bidder.

He also condemned using a voting method to award winners of the award scheme.

This declaration caused some industry stakeholders and award scheme organizers to call out his (Blakk Rasta’s) integrity stating that he was awarded on that same merit.

In response, Blakk Rasta promised to return all awards he won based on a voting system.

A letter to Charter House on shows that Blakk Rasta starts with the VGMA by writing to return all the awards that Charter House gave to him.

Below is the content of the letter:

“I write to return award plaques given to me over the years during your awards. Sir, I am of the new consciousness that these awards, which were and are still based on paying to vote to win awards, were/are a way of selling the awards to the highest bidder”.

“I am not proud of this and I wish to return these plaques and have my name expunged from your records”.

“Much as I appreciate your effort in appreciating people, this falls short of merit and decency. I ask respectfully that you desist from nominating me in the future unless this unfortunate criterion changes to true merit awards standards.”

Meanwhile, Charter House, organizers of the Ghana Music Awards, is yet to respond to Blakk Rasta.

BY Daniel Bampoe