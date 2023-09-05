Africa Street MBA Accelerator Holds Maiden Pitch Contest

The winners with the judges and other participants of the contest

The maiden pitch contest for the Africa Street MBA (AfSMBA) Accelerator programme has been held in Accra with three entrepreneurs emerging tops.

After a rigorous pitching contest from over 15 entrepreneurs who had undergone training as part of the programme, Nicholas Donkor of Nichosoft Solutions came in first, winning GH¢ 10,000 worth of business branding.

Abdul Rahman Samira of Wintima weaninix came in second and got GH¢ 7,000 worth of business branding while Patricia Benamba of Trixy Benamba Enterprise took the third position with GH¢ 4000 worth of business branding.

All the other participants received a general cash prize of GH¢1,000.

Africa Street MBA, is an initiative of DONE BY US, a management consultancy and investment firm, with the primary objective of providing an integrated, regional support for start-ups and small businesses, focusing on the provision of business development services and funding for young entrepreneurs in the country.

With funding support from the KGL Foundation, the programme seeks to impact young people with world-class business knowledge based on top MBA curriculum and entrepreneurial course content.

Done By Us Founder, King A. Wellington speaking with the media said the target audience for the programme is the marginalized group (women, people from poor backgrounds, and people with low education) with innovative business ideas or already established businesses.

He indicated that AfSMBA concluded a comprehensive Accelerator Programme for 19 entrepreneurs in various parts of the country including the northern parts adding that the pitch session was for them to showcase their products and services to stakeholders and the public and stand a chance of winning cash prizes.

“The programme run for 12 weeks; it impacted young people with world-class business knowledge based on top MBA curriculum and entrepreneurial course content.

It also helped to develop and support their skills, instincts, abilities, processes and resources to survive, adapt, and thrive,” he said.

He stated, “Africa Street MBA has been designed to bridge the business knowledge gap and help young people from poor backgrounds, and low education to also have the opportunity to build a world-class enterprise.”

Programmes Manager of KGL Foundation, Nii Ankonu Annorbah-Sarpei, who doubled as one of the judges expressed satisfaction at the level of knowledge shared by the entrepreneurs during the pitch contest.

He affirmed the Foundation’s commitment to tackling social development concerns in the country, therefore their support for the Africa Street MBA Accelerator programme.

He shared, “We are optimistic that our partnership with DONE BY US will positively impact the lives of young people, specifically women and people with low education from poor background.

We hope that the Africa Street MBA will create employment opportunities and support individuals for innovations and new businesses as you can already see through the pitches delivered.”

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri