Ga Mantse Calls For Positive Work Attitudes

Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey in a handshake with the Ga Mantse

The Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru II, yesterday charged workers to adopt positive attitudes to work.

He was speaking during a courtesy call and product introduction visit to him at his residence by the Chairman of the Charger Group of Companies, Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey.

The Group produces Happy Man Bitters, Happy Man Ginger Liqueur, Onaapo Atadwe Ginger, Charger Hand Sanitiser and the yet-to-be launched latest alcoholic beverage Black Legend Coffee Gin.

The king congratulated the chairman of the company for the investment he has made, and asked workers of the company to work hard.

“Sometimes when investments are made, the early days look promising but after sometime bad attitudes on the part of workers lead to the degeneration of the businesses. Employees of this company must adopt good attitudes such as reporting to work on time and working sincerely to enable the investor make good returns for his investments,” he said, adding that “workers should show commitment to duty. The tendency to report to work late should be stopped. In the developed world, such attitudes are hardly seen. Workers here too should adopt this positive attitude.”

The Ga King was elated that, as he put it, a son of Ga soil has invested so much in the alcoholic beverage industry, and thus prayed for its prosperity.

He charged the company to adhere to the quality standards required by the relevant regulatory bodies.

“There have been instances where manufacturers cut corners in their productions thereby deviating from the quality requirements as spelt out by law. This should be avoided to ensure quality consistency.

A representative of the company told the king that “we are here to express our condolences to you on the passing of the Ga Queen Mother Naa Omaedru II, to recognise your exceptional role in restoring dignity to the Ga Stool since assuming office as Ga Mantse, to salute you for a hitch-free Homowo.

“We are also here to introduce to you our latest alcoholic beverage, The Legend Coffee, the name of which ties in with your legendary status. We are also inviting you to the launch of the product on a yet to be announced date.”

The company has pledged to join the Ga State in the funeral activities of the late Ga Queen Mother.

The Charger Group of Companies also made some donation of its products to the Ga Mantse.

By A.R. Gomda