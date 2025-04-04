African Swine Fever Kills Pigs In Damongo

One of the dead pigs in Damongo

There has been a suspected outbreak of African swine fever, resulting in the killing of several pigs in Damongo in the Savannah Region.

Information gathered indicates that pig farmers have resorted to slaughtering their pigs, to prevent the alleged spread of the disease in the municipality.

Some of the affected areas are Sori Number, Attributu, Boroto, Canteen and other areas in the Damongo Municipality.

The situation has created fear amongst pork lovers, causing a severe decline in the pork business in the municipality.

Several pig farmers in the municipality have expressed their disappointment about the suspected outbreak, adding that pig farming was their only source of livelihood, and called on government to immediately respond to the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Dr. Benjamin Kissi Sasu, Risk Communication Officer, Veterinary Services Department of Ghana, has refuted claims that the incident in Damongo is related to African swine fever.

He warned pig farmers to desist from slaughtering their pigs without approval from the Veterinary Services.

“Per our law, nobody is allowed to slaughter any animal without veterinary approval, and for that matter we will need to be there to supervise and ensure that if it’s an outbreak, it does not spread,” he stated.

He, however, urged pig farmers to ensure that they report to the nearest Veterinary Services should their pigs fall sick, for veterinary officers to take the necessary action.

“We encourage the farmers that when your pigs are dying or fall sick, ensure you visit the nearest Veterinary Services, and our personnel will come and ensure that the right thing is done. This service is free,” he added.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo