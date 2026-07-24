Africa’s Future Depends on Moving People, Skills and Ideas Across Borders -Dr. Ishmael Yamson

Dr. Ishmael Yamson

Africa’s economic transformation will depend not only on the movement of goods and capital but also on the ability of people, skills and ideas to move freely across borders, Dr Ishmael Yamson, a member of Ghana’s Presidential Advisory Group on the Economy, has said.

Speaking at the Kgalema Motlanthe Winter Seminar 2026 in Johannesburg, held under the theme “Migration as a catalyst for African integration, innovation and shared prosperity,” Dr. Yamson said well-managed migration has historically been a major driver of economic growth and regional integration across Africa.

He noted that for generations, traders across West Africa built thriving economic networks through cross-border movement, long before modern systems such as passports, corporate banking and digital payments existed.

“People move where opportunity exists. Our task is therefore not to stop people from moving; our task is to ensure that Africa creates sufficient opportunities for its people, wherever they may choose to live and work,” he said.

Dr. Yamson cited the long-standing trade links between Ghanaian traders and Yoruba merchants as an example of how mobility, trust and entrepreneurship contributed to the development of local economies across the region.

He said these movements did not only facilitate trade but also encouraged cultural exchange, settlement, skills transfer and the creation of vibrant markets.

“They did not just swap goods; they settled, learned languages, intermarried, and built markets. They proved that when West Africans cross borders, they do not bring scarcity; they bring a market,” he said.

Dr Yamson stressed that the success of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will depend on more than removing trade barriers, noting that the continent must also prioritise skills mobility, infrastructure, digital connectivity, financial integration and social cohesion.

“Goods do not trade themselves; people trade, entrepreneurs trade, innovators trade, and ideas trade. The future of African integration depends as much on people as it does on policy,” he stated.

He observed that intra-African trade currently remains significantly lower than comparable regions, but AfCFTA presents a historic opportunity to build a more connected and competitive continental economy.

According to Dr. Yamson, no African country, regardless of size, can achieve its full potential in isolation.

“Our markets are too fragmented, our infrastructure gaps are too large, and our development challenges are too interconnected. The future lies in building a more integrated continental economy where goods, services, capital, technology and skills move freely across borders,” he said.

Addressing Africa’s youthful population, Dr. Yamson said the continent’s demographic advantage could only translate into prosperity if young people are equipped with the right skills and opportunities.

He noted that with 70 per cent of Africa’s population under the age of 30, the continent has one of the greatest development opportunities in modern history.

“Demographics alone do not create prosperity. Prosperity is created when talent meets opportunity,” he said.

He warned that without investments in education, technical and vocational training, entrepreneurship, digital capabilities and innovation ecosystems, Africa’s demographic dividend could become a challenge rather than an advantage.

He further cautioned against blaming migrants for economic challenges, arguing that migration pressures often arise when people lack access to jobs, education and economic opportunities.

“When young people have access to quality education, productive employment, entrepreneurial opportunities, reliable infrastructure, digital connectivity and efficient markets, migration becomes a choice rather than a necessity,” he said.

The Kgalema Motlanthe Winter Seminar, convened by the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation in partnership with MTN Group, brought together government officials, policymakers, diplomats, business executives, academics and civil society representatives to explore practical approaches to managing migration as a driver of African development.

The seminar seeks to reframe migration beyond crisis narratives and examine how human mobility can support trade, investment, innovation, social cohesion and continental integration.