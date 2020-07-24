AH Hotel Accra Poised To Increase Market Share

Front view of AH Hotel

AH HOTEL and Conferencing, a leading indigenous hotel, has indicated it is poised to increase its market share with its world class state-of-the-art facilities and services.

The hotel, located 30 minutes from downtown Accra, boasts of a 700-square-metre conference space, lounge bar, complimentary airport shuttle and a business centre among others.

Eddy Khosa, General Manager, said the hotel would continue to delight its customers with the provision of efficient and unparalleled services despite the Covid-19 disruptions, having established strong, long-term, mutually-beneficial contractual relationships with customers and suppliers in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

Khosa said the unique selling point was that the hotel was 100% local business, operating at higher standards than most multinational hotels could offer in the country in the area of service quality and customer value creation.

“AH Hotel is able to compete on those terms because it is efficient and pays detail attention to the needs of the stakeholders,” he said.

Since the hotel was set up, it has strictly adhered to industry regulations to ensure client satisfaction, including providing additional facilities where possible, to give a one-stop shop and auxiliary services to stakeholders.

The hotel is flexible and not driven by profit alone but by care for its customers, generating into long-term and transparent relationships.

Situated in the serene neighborhood of East Legon, AH Hotel and Conference brings to the city a true urban experience, with over 75 generously sized guest rooms and a total of 700 square metres of conference space. It prides itself in the quality of its offering as one of the best locations for all your local and international conferences notwithstanding the size.

Guests can look forward to a modern conferencing facility which includes an efficient audio visual technology able to deliver next generation standard recording of your meeting on request. AH also boast of two distinctive meeting rooms with language translation equipment with high audibility, capable of accommodating up to four languages at a time.

The other facilities include, a swimming pool, a modern fitness centre with personalized high definition screens per guest.

AH Hotel has hosted many local and international conferences including conferences facilitated by ECOWAS and the West African Health Organization. All hotel staff have had training in Covid-19 management, which included infection prevention and control, infectious waste management and disposal; and the facility was certified by the Ministry of Health and Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Khosa said.

With WHO Covid-19 protocols being strictly observed, the hotel is poised for business.