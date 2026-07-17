AJ Poundz Urges Kwartemaa To Pray Against Marital Attacks

AJ Poundz. Kwartemaa and her Husband

Ghanaian television actress cum presenter, AJ Poundz, has weighed in on the growing scrutiny around internet entrepreneur Kwartemaa’s marriage, following the entrepreneur’s recent public altercation with content creator Aba Dope.

The drama escalated after Kwartemaa shared a wedding photograph of herself and her husband online. The post quickly drew attention, with many commenters dragging her marriage into the conversation.

Amid the backlash, AJ Poundz dropped a comment that has since gone viral. “If people know the attacks on marriage, they will pray and keep no friend,” she wrote under Kwartemaa’s wedding photograph on Instagram.

The statement has sparked fresh debate on social media, with many interpreting it as a warning about how public disputes and online criticism can be used to target marriages. Kwartemaa and Aba Dope’s altercation had already put the entrepreneur in the spotlight, but AJ Poundz’s comment has now shifted focus to the pressure public figures face in protecting their relationships.

Criticisms surrounding Priscilla “Kwartemaa” Andoh’s marriage primarily focus on her outspoken stance on financial standards and backlash from skeptics predicting the union’s failure.

Kwartemaa faced significant backlash after a video circulated where she stated that the “biggest mistake” a woman can make is settling for a poor man. She defended her decision to marry a wealthy businessman (Daniel Nana Bediako), declaring that because she works hard, she could not be expected to settle for less. Online commentators have predicted her new marriage would collapse, but AJ Poundz has urged her to pray against such attacks.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke