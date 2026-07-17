Honouring Nurses’ Agreements Key To Ending Brain Drain – UPNMG President

Maxwell Oduro Yeboah addressing participants at the conference

The National President of the Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives Ghana (UPNMG), Maxwell Oduro Yeboah, has urged the government and health sector employers to honour agreements reached with nurses and midwives, warning that repeated delays in implementation are fuelling the migration of skilled health professionals from the country.

He said improved conditions of service and healthy employer-employee relations are essential to retaining healthcare workers and improving quality healthcare delivery.

Speaking at the Volta Regional Nurses and Midwives Conference held at Femie Chances Hotel in Ho, Mr. Oduro Yeboah stressed that trust between employers and healthcare workers is built on the faithful implementation of negotiated agreements. The conference was held on the theme, “Forging a Healthy Employer-Employee Relationship for Optimum Productivity and Job Satisfaction – A Shared Responsibility.”

He commended nurses and midwives in the Volta Region for their dedication despite persistent staffing shortages and logistical challenges, noting that the region’s gains in maternal healthcare, postnatal services and emergency care were largely the result of their commitment. “If you want the hen to continue laying eggs, you must feed the hen,” he remarked, urging employers to adequately motivate healthcare professionals.

The UPNMG President expressed concern over the increasing exodus of nurses and midwives to foreign countries, attributing the trend to poor remuneration, unfavourable working conditions and inadequate recognition. He noted that many healthcare professionals leave not because they lack patriotism, but because they seek environments where they are fairly rewarded, respected and professionally fulfilled.

Mr. Oduro Yeboah also reminded nurses and midwives that industrial harmony requires commitment from both employers and employees. He urged members of the profession to uphold ethics, discipline, accountability and compassion, stressing that excellence in service remains their strongest tool in advocating for better conditions. He further disclosed that the union continues to support members through its welfare fund, which provides millions of cedis in loans while investing in initiatives to improve members’ welfare.

Representing the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, Mr. Yanick Noah Agboado called on nurses and midwives to recommit themselves to compassionate, patient-centred and professional healthcare delivery. While acknowledging the dedication of the majority of health workers, he expressed concern over reported cases of poor attitudes, delayed emergency response and medical negligence, which he said continue to attract public criticism of the profession.

He called on nurses and midwives to restore public confidence by ensuring that compassion, empathy and professionalism remain central to patient care.

The Volta Regional Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer, Faustine Asante, representing the Volta Regional Director of Health Services, commended nurses and midwives for their commitment during the recent industrial action and floods that affected parts of the region. She said management would continue to advocate improved staffing, better working conditions and adequate logistics while expecting healthcare workers to maintain professionalism and teamwork.

Madam Asante disclosed that the Volta Region currently has a nursing and midwifery workforce of 5,604, comprising 1,868 registered nurses, 1,112 registered midwives, 1,655 enrolled nurses and 969 community health nurses. She, however, noted that the region has only 35 specialist nurses, excluding those at the Ho Teaching Hospital, and no specialist midwife, although some midwives are currently undergoing specialist training.

She also urged all licensed nurses and midwives to renew their practising licences and complete their Continuous Professional Development (CPD) requirements to uphold professional standards.

FROM Daniel K. Orlando, Ho