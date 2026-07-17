Ministry Urges Police To Intensify Manhunt For Bole Teacher Over ‘Misconduct’

Bole SHS Teacher

The Ministry of Education has urged the Ghana Police Service to, as a matter of urgency, locate and arrest the interdicted Bole Senior High School (SHS) teacher, who remains at large weeks after a nationwide manhunt was announced.

According to the Education Ministry, it is deeply concerned that the suspect has yet to be arrested despite the seriousness of his misconduct and the public interest at stake.

“We have taken note of reports suggesting that the fugitive teacher recently granted an interview in which he claimed his conduct was unintentional. Indeed, the emergence of a statement attributed to him, asking for a transfer to a village school, should be enough of a clue for the Police to track him down,” the Education Ministry said.

The Ministry believes that with intensified efforts, including digital tracking and contacting the source, which reported his flimsy excuse, could prove useful in locating him.

“We are determined to see the erring teacher arrested urgently because information available to us indicates that contrary to what he claimed in his recent interview, his unprofessional conduct was deliberate and intentional,” the Education Ministry noted.

A statement signed by the Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, said they have seen other videos of the same teacher engaged in similar inappropriate behaviour with other girls they believe are also students, and based on what they know so far, they believe that the now disgraced and interdicted teacher used his privileged position as a teacher to exploit vulnerable female students.

“The Minister for Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu has accurately described the incident at Bole Senior High School as unacceptable, shameful, and inconsistent with the values and standards expected of members of the teaching profession,” he stated.

He indicated that it will be a disappointment if the Ghana Police Service, in whom they have so much confidence, is unable to track the suspect down, knowing its impressive abilities and enviable record in grabbing perpetrators of crimes.

Dr. Apaak urged members of the public, who may have information about the whereabouts of the Bole SHS teacher, to contact the police or the Ministry of Education.

“The Ministry further uses this opportunity to reiterate its grave concern over the increasing cases of indiscipline involving teachers, heads, and students across educational institutions in the country. These incidents undermine teaching and learning, weaken public confidence in schools, and threaten efforts to build safe and disciplined learning environments,” he stressed.

The Deputy Minister for Education disclosed that the Minister for Education has empowered and directed the Ghana Education Service (GES) to take firm and decisive action against all forms of misconduct in pre-tertiary institutions, stressing that acts which fall below acceptable standards of professional and student conduct will attract appropriate sanctions in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

“The Ministry reiterates that discipline remains a cornerstone of quality education and that there must be clear consequences for actions that violate established rules and ethical standards,” he added.

FROM Eric Kombat