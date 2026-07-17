Parliament Mourns Late Dagbon Overlord

The late Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II

Parliament has expressed profound sorrow over the death of Ya Naa Mahama Abukari II, the 41st Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom and President of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, describing his passing as a great national loss.

In a statement issued yesterday, Parliament extended its deepest condolences, on behalf of Ghanaians, to the Gbewaa Palace, the Dagbon Traditional Council, the royal family and the people of Dagbon following the King’s death on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

The statement, signed by the Director of Media Relations, David Sebastian Damoah, paid glowing tribute to the late Ya Naa for his pivotal role in restoring peace and unity to the Dagbon Kingdom after decades of chieftaincy conflict.

Parliament recalled that Ya Naa Mahama Abukari II ascended the Yendi Skin on January 18, 2019, following the historic peace process that resolved the long-running dispute between the Abudu and Andani royal gates.

According to the statement, his enskinment marked the end of one of the nation’s most protracted and painful chieftaincy conflicts and ushered in a new era of reconciliation, healing and the restoration of traditional authority in Dagbon.

Parliament described the late monarch as a true statesman whose leadership exemplified the enduring values of dialogue, unity and reconciliation.

It noted that his unwavering commitment to peace not only strengthened the Dagbon Kingdom but also enhanced Ghana’s chieftaincy institution and promoted national cohesion.

The House urged the people of Dagbon to preserve the peace the late Ya Naa worked tirelessly to achieve and to honour his enduring legacy of reconciliation.

Echoing an appeal from the Gbewaa Palace, Parliament called on mourners to remain united throughout the mourning period.

“Let there be no conflict in our grief, let there be no discord in our mourning,” the statement quoted the Palace as saying.

Parliament prayed that the Almighty would grant the bereaved family, the chiefs and people of Dagbon, and all Ghanaians mourning the revered traditional ruler the strength to bear the loss.

It also prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late Ya Naa Mahama Abukari II, whose reign has been widely credited with consolidating peace and stability in the Dagbon Kingdom.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House