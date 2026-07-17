GFA Outlines Vision For Women’s Football Development

Some young footballers at the event

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reaffirmed its commitment to developing women’s football by outlining its long-term vision during the FIFA Women’s Football Campaign held in Dabala.

The event brought together pupils, teachers and community members, providing an opportunity to educate participants on the campaign’s objectives while highlighting football’s role in empowering young girls through education, personal development and sporting opportunities.

Speaking at the programme, GFA Women’s Football Development Officer, Jennifer Amankwaa Sarpong, said the initiative forms a key part of the Association’s grassroots strategy aimed at increasing female participation in football across the country.

She explained that the campaign is designed to identify and nurture talented young girls, creating a clear pathway for them to progress from grassroots football to Ghana’s national women’s teams.

According to Jennifer, the initiative goes beyond introducing girls to football, focusing instead on creating opportunities, inspiring ambition and ensuring every talented player has the chance to reach her full potential regardless of her background.

She also urged parents, teachers and communities to support girls interested in football, stressing that their encouragement plays a crucial role in both their personal and sporting development.

Jennifer expressed the GFA’s appreciation to FIFA for its continued investment in women’s football, noting that the campaign is helping more girls discover the sport, develop valuable life skills and pursue their dreams.

The GFA also commended schools, teachers, local authorities and other stakeholders for their support in ensuring the successful organisation of the programme, describing their collaboration as vital to the continued growth of women’s football in the country.

By Wletsu Ransford