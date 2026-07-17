GFA Concludes FIFA Elite Refereeing Course To Boost Officiating Standards

Participants in a group picture

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has successfully concluded the six-day FIFA Member Association (MA) Elite Refereeing Course at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, Accra, reinforcing efforts to improve the standard of officiating in the country.

The programme, which ended on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, brought together 37 elite match officials, including referees and assistant referees, from across the country for intensive technical and physical training.

Organised by FIFA, the course focused on equipping officials with the skills required to meet the demands of modern football while aligning Ghana’s refereeing standards with international best practices.

Participants received training in key areas such as decision-making, match management, positioning, teamwork, communication and the application of the Laws of the Game. The programme also featured practical exercises, video analysis sessions, fitness assessments and discussions on current refereeing trends.

The course was facilitated by FIFA Technical Instructor, Essameldin Abdelfattah Hassan Abdelhamid, of Egypt and FIFA Fitness Instructor, Bento Tomas Navesse, of Mozambique. Both instructors praised the participants for their dedication, discipline and eagerness to learn throughout the programme.

The match officials, in turn, expressed gratitude to FIFA and the GFA for the opportunity, describing the training as an invaluable experience that has strengthened both their technical expertise and physical readiness for future assignments.

The successful completion of the course represents another significant milestone in the GFA’s long-term commitment to developing elite referees capable of officiating at the highest levels of African and international football under CAF and FIFA.

By Wletsu Ransford