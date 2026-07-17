Bellingham Faces FIFA Scrutiny After Clash Following England’s World Cup Exit

Jude Bellingham

England midfielder, Jude Bellingham, could come under FIFA disciplinary review after appearing to slap Argentina substitute Valentin Barco following his side’s 2-1 defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

The incident occurred moments after the final whistle as Argentina celebrated their victory. Barco, who remained on the bench throughout the match, ran onto the pitch to join his teammates before Bellingham approached and struck him on the back of the head.

The confrontation sparked a brief altercation involving players from both teams before the Real Madrid midfielder walked away. The reason behind Bellingham’s reaction remains unclear.

Video footage showed Barco celebrating enthusiastically in front of England’s players after Enzo Fernandez scored Argentina’s 85th -minute equaliser, an act that may have contributed to the post-match tension.

Commentating on the match for BBC Radio 5 Live, former England goalkeeper, Paul Robinson, criticised Barco’s conduct, describing his celebrations as one of the poorest displays of sportsmanship seen during the tournament.

FIFA’s disciplinary committee could investigate Bellingham’s actions under its regulations on violent conduct. If found guilty, the 23-year-old risks missing England’s third-place play-off against France, scheduled for Saturday in Miami.

However, disciplinary action is not considered certain. Under the Laws of the Game, deliberately striking an opponent on the head is not automatically deemed a red-card offence if the force used is considered negligible, meaning FIFA may view the incident as an act of frustration rather than violent conduct.