Asante Kotoko To Appoint Eric Tinkler As New Coach

Eric Tinkler

Asante Kotoko are set to appoint experienced South African coach, Eric Tinkler, as the club’s new head coach, bringing an end to their search for a permanent manager.

The Porcupine Warriors have been without a substantive head coach since the departure of Karim Zito, with interim coaches Prince Yaw Owusu and later Hamza Obeng overseeing the team.

The club recently appointed Dutchman, Stanley Menzo, as Director of Football, tasked with overseeing the technical direction, and the search for a new head coach has been a key priority.

Tinkler brings a wealth of experience to the role, having managed several clubs in the South African Premier Soccer League. He has previously been in charge of Orlando Pirates, Cape Town City, SuperSport United, Chippa United, and Maritzburg United. Most recently, he led Sekhukhune United.

The 55-year-old former Bafana Bafana midfielder, who earned 45 caps for South Africa, has won three trophies during his coaching career: the League Cup with Cape Town City FC (2016), the Nedbank Cup with Orlando Pirates (2013/2014), and the South Africa 8 Cup with SuperSport United FC (2017/2018).

Tinkler’s appointment is expected to bring stability and experience to Kotoko as they prepare for the 2026/27 season.