National Mentoring Day 2026: Celebrating Mentors, Building Leaders



July is National Mentoring Month and Saturday, July 18, 2026marks National Mentoring Day, a national platform to amplify the importance of mentorship, celebrate mentors and highlight the role of mentorship in personal growth, career development, and entrepreneurship.

This year’s event is hosted as a Webinar via Zoom: Zoom Meeting Link: https://lnkd.in/dgUg6k3d , Meeting ID: 337 573 4817 Passcode: Mentorship, happening on 18th July, 2026 at 6pm -8pm.

Since its launch in 2018, National Mentoring Day has grown into nationwide programs impacting 1,000+ individuals and businesses directly, and reaching 5,000+ more through schools and regional events across Ghana.

This year, the movement scales through the MentorXi platform http://www.mentorxi.app, which uses smart algorithms to match mentees with mentors based on career goals and vision. The goal is to empower one million youth and business startups through accelerated mentorship by 2030.

Mr. Atsu Geraldo de Lima, the Convener of National Mentoring Day, stated that as the nation marks National Mentoring Day, it is a reminder that the future of Africa rests on the quality of leaders being nurtured today.

He noted that under the theme “Mentorship, Leadership, and Service: Shaping the Next Generation of African Leaders,” this year’s conference would bring together policymakers, educators, entrepreneurs, and youth advocates to recommit to intentional mentoring as the bridge between potential and impact.

He expressed the hope that every participant would leave not just inspired, but equipped and accountable — to mentor one person, to serve one community, and to help build institutions that produce value-driven leaders. He added that when people invest in people, they invest in the continent.

This year’s celebration is a bold initiative designed to empower destinies and transform lives. We are honored to host a distinguished lineup of resource persons, including:

– Dr. Charles J. Buckman, Founder, Charles Buckman Foundation

– Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Founder, Worldwide Miracle Outreach

– Mohammed Saani Adams (Hajj), Director, Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment

– Ibrahim Kwame Asante, Founder, Significant International Training Systems (SITS) & Coordinator, Technology Transfer, Commercialization Directorate, CSIR Head Office

– Ato Ulzen-Appiah, Director, GhanaThink Foundation

– Rev. Albert Ocran, Technical Director, Springboard Road Show Foundation

– Dr. James Owusu, CEO, Lyden Educational Consultancy, UK

The event will also feature a vibrant team of experts including:

–Mr. Peter Adetor, Team Lead, African Startups & SMEs in Export & Trade Secretariat (ASSETS)

– Sylvia Senu, Development Consultant

– Bekere Amassoma, Oracle Academy Program Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa

– Josiah Kwesi Eyison, CVO and Innovation Strategist, iSpace Foundation, for the panel discussion, MC: by WH Kobina Adomadzi Longdon, Developer & Chief Executive, TECHFARM Hub; Executive Convenor, AfCFTA Campus Connect; President, United Nations Youth Association – Ghana (UNYA-GH) and moderated by Ms. Emmaline Datey, CEO, ICS Africa.

Beyond this date, the project will witness regional mentorship tours to selected tertiary and senior high institutions in the greater, Ashanti and western regions, with the aim to empower students for excellence in life.

The initiative is supported by partners including GhanaThink Foundation, ICS Africa, UN Youth Association Ghana, Rotaract Ghana, Merit Accra, Ispace Foundation, and the hub networkand corporate institutions.

Sign up at http://www.mentorxi.app as a Mentor or Mentee for your mentorship revolution.

Let’s keep paying it forward. Because when we mentor, we build progress.

Join the conversation: MentorXi NationalMentoringDay