Akrofuom District Health Directorate Gets MP’s Support

Mr. Joseph Azumah presenting the medical equipment to the beneficiaries

The Member of Parliament for Akrofuom Constituency, Joseph Azumah, has donated medical equipment and office supplies valued at GH¢200,000 to the Akrofuom District Health Directorate to improve healthcare delivery in the district.

The donation, made through the MP’s Health Fund, included an ultrasound scan machine (DP2), 11 digital blood pressure monitors, 11 glucometers, scan gel, test strips, lancets, four laptops, a swivel chair, two office chairs, three tables, two sets of three-in-one chairs and two Apsonic Jungle motorbikes.

Presenting the items at a brief ceremony in Akrofuom Mr. Azumah said the equipment would help enhance diagnostic services, patient monitoring and healthcare outreach activities across the constituency.

He urged health officials to ensure the equipment is properly maintained and used for the purpose for which it was provided.

According to him, the donation forms part of efforts to complement the government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare delivery and addressing challenges confronting health facilities in the district.

The MP indicated that the intervention reflects his commitment to improving the well-being of residents.

He further pledged to continue supporting the health sector in the constituency and mobilising resources to ensure that residents benefit fully from President John Mahama’s Free Primary Healthcare policy.

Mr. Azumah noted that quality healthcare remains a priority and expressed his determination to help remove barriers that prevent people from accessing essential medical services.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Akrofuom District Health Directorate, the Acting District Director of Health Services, Joseph Kofi Annor, expressed appreciation to the MP for the gesture.

He described the donation as timely, saying the equipment would significantly improve healthcare services and enhance the capacity of health workers in the district.

“On behalf of the District Health Directorate, we are grateful to the Honourable MP for using his Health Fund to procure these items to support accessible healthcare delivery. We assure him that the equipment will be properly maintained and used for its intended purpose,” he stated.

FROM David Afum, Akrofuom