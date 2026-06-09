Ashanti Minister Engages KATH Doctors Over Strike

Dr. Amoakohene with some staff of KATH after Sunday’s crunch meeting

UNCONFIRMED REPORTS indicate that Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has been able to find a breakthrough in ending the doctors, nurses and midwives industrial action at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The minister was said to have reached a consensus with the aggrieved health workers during a meeting which was held at KATH on Sunday, June 7, 2026, barely 24 hours after the doctors and nurses had decided to embark on strike.

According to sources at KATH, the crunch meeting between the Ashanti Regional Minister and the health personnel was held in-camera, and it lasted for some hours before a breakthrough was eventually achieved.

“We have had fruitful engagements with the leadership of the various associations, and the outcome has been positive. The leadership will communicate the details to their members and subsequently make their position known to the public,” the minister is reported to have said after Sunday’s meeting.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, who is a medical doctor by profession, is also reported to have said that the meeting mainly talked about provisions that should be made by government in earnest to help reduce the immense pressure on KATH and its health workers.

For instance, he reportedly assured that government is doing its utmost best to ensure the immediate operationalisation of key hospital facilities in the Ashanti Region to ease the burden on KATH, which was among the key demands of the doctors, nurses and midwives before they embarked on the strike.

According to him, plans are in the pipeline to ensure that the Afari, Trede, Oforikrom and Sewua hospitals, which are almost completed, start operations so that the burden on KATH personnel could be reduced.

In a related development, reports indicated that KATH CEO, Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo, whose two weeks suspension by Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, sparked the strike action, was not present at Sunday’s crunch meeting.

Interestingly, Dr. Amoakohene, reportedly, did not talk about the two weeks suspension of the KATH CEO.

Meanwhile, the paper could not get to the leadership of the KATH doctors and nurses to confirm the authenticity of reports that the Ashanti Regional Minister has been able to convince them to halt the strike.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi