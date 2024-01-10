Akufo Addo appoints Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama as SLTF Boss

Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama

President Akufo Addo has appointed Mr. Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama as the Chief Executive of the Students Loan Trust Fund.

In a letter signed on Tuesday, January 2 by the Chief of Staff, Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare said “Pursuant to Section 13 (1) of the Students Loan Trust Fund Act, 2011 (Act 820) (as amended I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Chief Executive Officer of the Students Loan Trust Fund (the Fund”) pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Board of the Fund given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your appointment. Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment within 14 days of this letter”. it added

Mr. Mahama has diverse background, in the financial sector, insurance industry, and political leadership which spans over a decade.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah