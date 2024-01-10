Greater Accra NAS Honours Staff

Rahman Musah Abdul receiving the EMS Personality Award

The Greater Accra Regional Division of the National Ambulance Service (NAS) has honoured and celebrated Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) for their hard work and dedicated service to the country.

The awardees include Best EMT Driver (Basic Category), Jalil Abdul Abubakar, Ayawaso North Ambulance, Best EMT Driver (Advance Category), Newton Wutor, Ablekuma North Ambulance, Dispatcher of the Year (Basic Category), Michael Obodai Torgbor, Accra Dispatch, Dispatcher of the Year (Advance Category), Accra Dispatch Center, Joyce Selasie Avadzinu, Best EMT (Basic Category),

Others are Christopher Asare Trobu, Best EMT (Advance Category), Amanfrom, Richard Awuah Adusei, Best Station Manager, Nathaniel Essoun Amoah, Ridge Ambulance Station, EMS Personality of the Year, Rahman Musah Abdul, Accra City Ambulance Station.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the Greater Accra Emergency Medical Services Excellence Awards (GAEMSEA), the Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Mensah, extended her sincere appreciation to the National Ambulance Service for the commitment and selfless service demonstrated to ensure the health and safety of citizens in the country.

She disclosed that the government is actively working towards providing NAS with suitable office accommodation for its regional offices across the country.

This initiative aims to decentralise emergency response services, ensuring a more efficient and swift response to emergency nationwide.

“Reflecting on the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, I express the government’s profound appreciation for the role played by our Emergency Medical Technicians. Your resilience, courage, and swift response during the height of the pandemic were crucial in mitigating its impact on the Greater Accra Region. We acknowledge your sacrifices, and we are truly grateful for your unwavering dedication,” she said.

Tina Mensah further stated that the government remains steadfast in positioning the NAS to respond effectively to emergencies nationwide, adding, “We understand the significance of a robust emergency medical service system, and we are committed to investing in resources, training, and infrastructure to ensure that the NAS continues to be a beacon of hope for all Ghanaians in times of crisis.”

In remarks by the Greater Accra Regional Administrator of National Ambulance Service, PAEMT Daniel Asare said the region attended 7,085 cases in 2022, and 6,505 cases attended in 2023, with cases ranging from maternal, pediatrics, medical, trauma, RTA, industrial, and domestic emergencies.

“For all this hard work and dedication put in by the personnel in the region, management of the service in the region with the support of NAS management decided to institute an excellence award scheme to honour and celebrate EMTs in the region for their hard work and dedicated service to God and country,” he added.

The Chief Executive Officer for the National Ambulance Service, Prof. Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah, thanked the Greater Accra Regional Administrator and the entire organising committee for their dedication to putting together this meaningful event.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke