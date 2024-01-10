Abrewa Nana, Adotey Tetor For GhaNorfest Launch

Abrewa Nana

Renowned female Ghanaian artiste Dorcas Opoku-Dakwa, popularly known as Abrewa Nana, is billed to perform at the official launch of the Ghana Norway Music and Culture Festival (GhaNorfest 2024) in Oslo, Norway.

The main festival, which is expected to attract both Ghanaian and Norwegian citizens, is scheduled for September 2024.

Meanwhile, the official launching ceremony which is expected to be graced by some eminent Ghanaian citizens has been scheduled for February 13, 2024 at the Nordic Black Theatre, Oslo, Norway.

Fredrick Nii Adotey Acquaye, popularly known as Adotey Tetor, is also billed to perform at the official launch ceremony of the festival. Other music acts such as the upcoming reggae/dancehall sensation Basit Ibrahim, also known as Bastero, and other well-known musicians have been billed to perform at the upcoming official launch of the festival.

The Ghana Norway Music and Culture Festival, being organised by GhaNorfest Foundation in collaboration with the Cash Team Entertainment – both Ghanaian owned organisations with their registered offices in Norway, seeks to promote both Ghanaian and Norwegian cultures.

The event, according to the festival organisers, is aimed at creating an excellent platform for both Ghanaians born in Norway and other nationalities who have keen interest in African traditions, cultures and lifestyle.

Chief Executive Officer of GhaNorfest Foundation, Daniel Ashitey Quaye, said the main aim of the festival is to promote both Ghanaian and Norwegian cultures to the Ghanaian and European communities whiles creating unity amongst the two countries.

He expressed gratitude for the enormous support and collaboration received from organisations who have contributed in diverse ways to make the project a success, especially Coca-Cola Company Limited, Ram Media Concepts, Cash Team Entertainment, Don-Markus Travel and Tours, Akuabi Ashitey Travel and Tours, NAQ Radio and TV, the Nordic Theatre among others.