Gambo Records First Album In US

Gambo (2nd left) in a pose with his producers

Versatile Ghanaian trap rapper, Gambo, is back in the United States where he is working on his first full studio album.

He is currently working with a number of seasoned American music industry engineers, producers and record label executives, to make his album a success.

Gambo is working with legendary musician, Jim Jones, to complete his hit song, ‘Drip’ remix. He is also working with a number of artistes on his maiden studio album.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) award-winning rapper is yet to settle on the title for his upcoming album, but disclosed that fans should expect nothing but great melodic tunes and top features.

His return to the US comes after the release of his latest single, ‘Nobody’ which features Nigerian songbird, Lade.

Recently, Gambo met with Timberland, and Mack Main, the President of Young Money, Harry O, a co-founder of Death Row Records at the YouTube Avenue event in Miami where he put up an electrifying performance.

He also met Rance, a four-time Grammy award-winner from the Sound Academy and the producer for Jezzy 444 Album.

The ‘Settle’ crooner also met with Carva Tee, records executive, and Tumbasa, Head of YouTube Africa, at the YouTube Avenue event.

Gambo has since 2020 enjoyed an illustrious music career, following the release of ‘Kwacha’, his debut song. His rise to stardom in Ghana and on the international stage has been as a result of hard work, discipline and dedication to his craft.