Wave The Flag: A 880.0 km Road Trip To Côte d’Ivoire For Black Stars CAF Games

For the first time in the history of Ghana and Africa at large, a group of like-minded individuals with support from organisations have joined forces to pursue a mission of embarking on an 880.0km road trip from Accra to Cote D’Ivoire in support of the Ghana Black Stars in the forthcoming Total Energies Confederation of African Football (CAF) Cup of Nations.

The Ghana Black Stars, since 1982 have not won any AFCON games, a situation which has been a worry for national football enthusiasts. It is also worth noting that the president of the land, Nana Akuffo-Addo has still not come to terms with the fact that after years of investment in the national team no champion cup has been produced.

Akufo-Addo said, as quoted by Adom Online in a meeting with the GFA council: “Ghanaians are obsessed with football, and you have the mandate of ensuring that our game is on the right path. We have the Africa Cup of Nations in a few days, and it is our responsibility to give the technical team and the playing body the needed support to succeed in neighbouring Cote d’Ivoire.

“It’s been 41 years since Ghana won the Africa Cup of Nations. If my memory serves me right, we have played in a couple of finals in recent times and lost on penalties in 2015. Expectations are very high, so let’s do our best to make this tournament a success.”

In Mr. Okraku’s statement, he said, “My plea, even if I have to kneel down and beg the entire country, I’ll do so, is that we have one senior national team, the Black Stars and once the men for the job are announced, they are our Warriors.

“Let’s get behind the squad, let us leave behind all the pre-announcement discussions and as Ghanaians, let’s push and put our weight behind the men who have been picked to go to Côte d’Ivoire to fight for glory for our dear country,” he made this known during an engagement with the press.

In the spirit of supporting your own, Shecanic, an automotive repairs and advisory expert company founded by Afua Serwaa, in partnership with Kaya Tours have organised the ‘Wave Your Flag’ road trip to Cote d’Ivoire to witness the match.

And with the ultimate aim to support our football stars to bring home the glory of emerging as winners of the football competition, the trip on the other hand also seeks to champion the need for visa waivers in African countries, explore nature and domestic tourism attraction on the Accra to Côte d’Ivoire road to attract global attention and audiences to the African continent.

The movement allows individuals who may not be able to afford a flight ticket to join the team as they explore various regions, communities and historic tourist sites before heading to Stadium to support the Black Stars.

The urgency to pursue this movement dubbed, “Wave Your Flag” comes after the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku made a call to Ghanaians to support the team fight for glory at the 2024 African Cup of Nations.

The significance of waving a flag in a mood of competition is seen as a unifying object that brings people together to overcome any difficulties, and a sense of hope for victory ahead.

In the time of increasing attacks by terrorists along the county’s border regions, the organisers have assured the support of the Ghana Police Service and other state security institutions to provide 24-hour security services for the road trip.

Afua Serwaa while speaking to the paper said, “We contacted Ghana Police and they are providing us with an escort from every region and district, and when we get to Cote d’Ivoire, a security arrangement has already been made to see to our safety and comfort.”

A unique feature of the trip is that individual car owners or companies will experience the long distance drive of 880.0 kilometers from Accra to Cote d’Ivoire to support the Black Stars. Shecanic will inspect all cars assembled to undertake the road trip journey to ensure safe and secure driving.

Oil and brake services would be provided for every vehicle selected for the trip. Interested persons must have a yellow fever vaccination card and a Ghana card as mandatory requirements.

“You bring your cars and motorbikes for inspection before we begin the trip. The idea of the road trip is to allow people to drive and have the experience of the trip. There will be additional buses as well to transport people without cars,” Afua Serwaa said.

The trip which kicks off on 12th January this year will provide accommodation and transportation among other fun-packed packages.

Black Stars secured their ticket to Cote d’Ivoire after overcoming Central African Republic 2-1 on the very last day of the qualifiers to finish top of Group E.

As the nation heads to its 24th CAF games in group B, they will play Cape Verde and Egypt at 20h00GMT at Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny, Abidjan, on January 14 and 18 respectively. On January 22, Ghana also plays Mozambique at 20h00GMT at Alassane Quattara Olympic Stadium, Abidjan.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke