Mpohor NDC Secretary Arrested For Registering Minors

The Mpohor Constituency Secretary of the opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western Region is in the custody of Police for registering underage persons in the on-going voter registration exercise.

Bernard Afful, allegedly breached the constitutionally required age of 18 in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

Per reports, the NDC Secretary was arrested together with Rojer Miller, 33 years old, proprietor of Voice of Christ Preparatory School in Mpohor, who assisted Afful in the nefarious activity.

According to reports, Police in Mpohor received intelligence that the proprietor of Voice of Christ Preparatory School had gone to register his son, one Gildolf Andoh, aged 16, and his colleagues in the ongoing Voter Registration Exercise at Mpohor.

The proprietor, after registering the minors, retained their voter ID Cards.

The police, acting on the intelligence, proceeded to the school, where they arrested suspects Rojer Miller and Bernard Afful. Upon searching the proprietor’s room, the Police found five voter ID Cards bearing the names of Gildolf Andoh, Christabel Obeng Damoah, Christiana Assan, Spend Love Nana Boah, and Edward Ntiakoh, students of the Voice of Christ Preparatory School.

Afful and Miller, upon interrogation, admitted to having sent the five students to the registration center to be registered.

Suspects Rojer Miller and Bernard Afful were detained to assist investigations while frantic efforts are being made to invite the five students and obtain their birth certificates to authenticate the veracity of their ages.

The two have since been arraigned before the court for prosecution.

It was also found that all five minors registered by the NDC Secretary used the guarantor system. This has further raised questions about the efficacy of the guarantor system.