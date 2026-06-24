Algeria Defeat Jordan To Boost World Cup Progress

A moment during the game

Algeria staged a spirited second-half comeback to beat World Cup debutants Jordan 2-1 in San Francisco, boosting their hopes of reaching the knockout stage while ending Jordan’s chances of progression.

Despite Algeria dominating possession for much of the contest, it was Jordan who struck first. Midfielder, Nizar Al Rashdan, capitalised on a costly error by Ramiz Zerrouki and produced a composed finish in the 36th minute to give the underdogs a surprise lead.

Jordan’s disciplined defence frustrated Algeria throughout the opening half, while goalkeeper, Yazeed Abulaila produced several important saves, including denying Riyad Mahrez after the veteran winger was released by a long pass over the top.

Algeria increased the pressure after the restart, with Ibrahim Maza and Nadhir Benbouali both forcing Abulaila into action. Their persistence eventually paid off in the 69th minute when Benbouali powered a header into the corner from Mahrez’s well-delivered corner kick to level the score.

Jordan threatened to regain the lead, with Noor Al Rawabdeh narrowly missing the target from the edge of the area, but Algeria continued to push forward in search of a winner.

The decisive moment arrived eight minutes from time when another dangerous in swinging corner caused confusion in the Jordan box. The ball fell kindly to Amine Gouiri, who reacted quickest to hook home from close range and complete the turnaround.

The victory keeps Algeria firmly in contention for a place in the knockout rounds, while Jordan’s World Cup campaign comes to an end without a point despite another determined display on football’s biggest stage.