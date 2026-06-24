Messi Breaks World Cup Scoring Record

Messi celebrating his brace against Austria

Argentina star, Lionel Messi, has broken Miroslav Klose’s all-time scoring record at a World Cup after his two goals against Austria.

The forward – competing at his record-equalling sixth World Cup – had matched the 16-goal record set by the Germany international with his hat-trick in the opening game against Algeria.

He then followed this up with two goals against Austria – breaking the record and taking him two clear at the top of the standings.

Messi’s first goal was a wonderful left-footed finish to put his team ahead in Arlington in the 39th minute.

His second goal came in second-half injury time when Argentina caught Austria on the counter, with the 38-year-old sending through Julian Alvarez, who saw his shot blocked, before Messi put the rebound in.

Messi, the Argentine captain, to five goals in the 2026 World Cup.

There were great celebrations at full-time, but the Inter Miami’s forward had a terrible start to the game, missing a penalty inside 10 minutes, skewing his attempt wide of the right-hand post. He then missed a few other chances before finally finding the net.

Argentina, the defending World Cup champions, have secured their place in the round of 32 with victory over Austria, with Messi having at least one more guaranteed game to extend his lead. They face Jordan next on Sunday June 28 in the final Group J game.