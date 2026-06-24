What's New

Black Maidens brace for Senegal challenge

June 24, 2026

Black Maidens brace for Senegal challenge

 

Black Maidens are gearing up for the final round on the road to the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup as the team face Senegal in a highly anticipated qualifier on Friday, July 3, 2026.

The game will take place at the Diamniadio-Abdoulaye Wade Annex Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 5:00pm.

The Black Maidens head into the encounter determined to make a strong statement and edge closer to securing a place in the World Cup.

The game is scheduled to take place on July 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM at the Diamniadio-Abdoulaye Wade Annex Stadium.

The Black Maidens will be eager to seal an away victory and take a significant step toward earning a place at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Tags: ,