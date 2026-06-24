Black Maidens brace for Senegal challenge

Black Maidens are gearing up for the final round on the road to the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup as the team face Senegal in a highly anticipated qualifier on Friday, July 3, 2026.

The game will take place at the Diamniadio-Abdoulaye Wade Annex Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 5:00pm.

The Black Maidens head into the encounter determined to make a strong statement and edge closer to securing a place in the World Cup.

The game is scheduled to take place on July 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM at the Diamniadio-Abdoulaye Wade Annex Stadium.

The Black Maidens will be eager to seal an away victory and take a significant step toward earning a place at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.