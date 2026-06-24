Haaland Double Fires Norway Into World Cup Last 32

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland continued his remarkable scoring streak as Norway secured a place in the FIFA World Cup last 32 with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Senegal in New Jersey.

The Manchester City striker netted twice to take his World Cup tally to four goals in just two matches, making him Norway’s highest-scoring player in World Cup history.

Norway took the lead late in the first half when substitute Marcus Pedersen capitalised on a poor clearance from Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly and slotted home.

Haaland then took centre stage after the break, racing onto a perfectly weighted through ball from Martin Odegaard to double Norway’s advantage three minutes into the second half.

Senegal responded through Ismaila Sarr, whose goal briefly reignited hopes of a comeback. However, Haaland quickly restored Norway’s two-goal cushion, calmly guiding a side-footed volley in off the crossbar to make it 3-1.

The prolific forward has now scored in 12 consecutive competitive matches for Norway and has registered at least two goals in each of his last six appearances.

Sarr struck again deep into stoppage time to reduce the deficit and set up a tense finish. The Crystal Palace winger nearly snatched a dramatic equaliser in the dying moments, but his header sailed over the bar.

Despite the late scare, Norway were the superior side for much of the contest and held on for their second consecutive Group I victory. The result guarantees progression to the knockout stage alongside France.

Senegal, meanwhile, must defeat Iraq in their final group match to keep their hopes of reaching the last 32 alive.