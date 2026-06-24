I’m Not Competing With Anyone – Nana Akua Addo

Nana Akua Addo

FASHION ICON, Nana Akua Addo, has clarified she is not in competition with anyone in the industry, amidst the recent feud concerning actress Yvonne Nelson’s glamorous appearance at the Ghana Movie Awards.

Speaking on a podcast show, “Sincerely Accra”, Nana Akua indicated that her intention to show up and own the space on the red carpet is not about competition but a reflection of her personality. “I don’t want my colleagues to see me on the red carpet and feel like it is always a competition. It’s about us; together we are going to tell a beautiful story. Together we are going to make the industry bigger,” she said.

Addressing her iconic looks at the Ghana Movie Awards, Nana Akua stated that, “I had two weeks to prepare for the awards because Fred had reached out to me to make an appearance, so had to reach out to Abass to plan something. And yea that was it.”

Nana Akua Addo brought two looks to the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards — a strapless forest green corseted gown with a hand-painted tie-dye effect by Mohammed Abbas Ossu, and a structured hot pink and red power suit with a sculptural fascinator by Mimi Yina of Medlin Boss.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke