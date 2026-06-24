Kayso Hosts EMY Africa Washington, D.C. Soirée

Kayso

EMY Africa has announced corporate and social event master of ceremonies (MC), Kayso, as the official host for the upcoming EMY Africa Washington, D.C. Soirée on Thursday, June 25, 2026 at the National Museum of African Art, Washington, D.C.

Kayso, widely celebrated for his magnetic stage presence, razor-sharp wit, and seamless command of high-profile events, is one of the go-to Ghanaian MCs in the diaspora. Hosting several high profile corporate and social events in Canada where he lives and around the world, he brings a rare blend of class, energy, and cultural pride to this year’s D.C. Soirée.

The EMY Africa Washington, D.C. Soirée, a high-level gathering, will bring together some of the most influential African leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors, creatives, diplomats, and change makers from across the continent and the global diaspora.

Positioned against the backdrop of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one of the world’s largest global events, the soirée is expected to become one of the most significant African diaspora convenings taking place in the United States during the tournament period.

The event will serve as a powerful platform for forging strategic partnerships, strengthening economic and cultural ties, and advancing conversations about Africa’s growing influence on the world stage. The Washington, D.C. gathering marks a major milestone in EMY Africa’s international expansion and underscores the organisation’s vision of building a globally connected African community united by excellence, innovation, leadership, and impact.

For more than a decade, EMY Africa has established itself as one of the continent’s leading platforms for recognising and celebrating excellence.

Through its prestigious awards, leadership forums, cultural initiatives, and strategic engagements, the organisation has honoured individuals whose achievements are transforming industries, shaping policy, driving innovation, and elevating Africa’s global profile. Now, with its focus turning to Washington, D.C., EMY Africa is extending that mission beyond the continent’s borders, creating a unique space where Africa’s most influential voices and its worldwide diaspora can connect, collaborate, and help shape the future of African development and global engagement.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke