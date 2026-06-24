Moliymusic Drops ‘Jetski’

Moliymusic

Ghanaian star, Moliymusic, has officially unleashed her highly anticipated single “Jetski (FRIKI)”, featuring Dominican hitmaker Yailin La Más Viral and Ghana’s dancehall queen Theodora Bossy.

The track, now available on all streaming platforms, blends Moliymusic’s signature Afrobeat energy with Yailin’s bold Latin flair and Theodora’s fierce dancehall swagger. “Jetski (FRIKI)” is built for clubs, TikTok trends, and summer playlists — fast tempo, flirty lyrics, and a hook that sticks from first listen.

With Yailin La Más Viral riding a global wave and Theodora Bossy cementing her spot as Ghana’s breakout female voice, the collaboration positions Moliymusic for international crossover appeal.

“Jetski (FRIKI)” is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, Audiomack, YouTube Music, and all other platforms.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke