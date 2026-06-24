Nhyiaeso MP Boosts Education With Scholarships, Computers

Dr. Stephen Amoah presenting a cheque to one of the beneficiaries

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso Constituency, Dr. Stephen Amoah, has reaffirmed his commitment to education and youth empowerment by awarding financial support to 300 tertiary students and donating computers to two schools in the constituency.

The presentation, which took place on Monday, June 22, at the Church of God, Fankyenebra, formed part of the MP’s scholarship programme aimed at easing the financial burden on students pursuing higher education.

The beneficiaries received scholarship packages ranging between GH¢2,000 and GH¢3,000 to support their academic pursuits.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Amoah said the initiative was inspired by the plight of many young people whose parents are unable to finance their tertiary education.

“A lot of the youth in my constituency do not have parents who can afford tertiary education, and that was one of the key messages I gave my constituents when I sought their mandate,” he stated.

According to him, his vision is to ensure that every young person in Nhyiaeso either acquires formal education or vocational skills to become economically productive.

“I am driven by both intrinsic and extrinsic motivational factors to make sure that the young people in Nhyiaeso either acquire a skill or receive formal education. I just want one day to wake up in this constituency and see that every young person is not idle, but is either in formal education or skill acquisition so that everyone becomes an asset to this community and not a liability,” he said.

Dr. Amoah disclosed that about 1,000 young people have already benefited from vocational skills training in various trades, including bead making, shoe making, DStv installation and other technical skills.

He further revealed that more than 1,200 students have so far benefited from his scholarship programme to pursue tertiary education both in Ghana and abroad.

The MP stressed that investing in education and skills development remains the surest path to improving the fortunes of the youth.

“Performance is a function of ability. Ability comes through learning or skill acquisition. We must provide opportunities and motivate our young people, and that is exactly what we are doing,” he added.

As part of the programme, J.A. Kufuor Senior High School and State Experimental Basic School 1 each received five desktop computers to improve information and communication technology (ICT) education. The computers were received on behalf of the schools by Mr. Frimpong Boateng and Madam Joana Anokyewaa, respectively.

In a related intervention, assembly members representing the nine electoral areas within the constituency were each presented with 30 streetlight bulbs to improve lighting and enhance security in their respective communities.

Dr. Amoah reiterated his determination to continue investing in education, skills training and community development, saying no meaningful development can be achieved without empowering the youth.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi