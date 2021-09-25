Amansie South Assembly Confirm DCE

Clement Opoku Gyamfi, left being declared by the EC

THE Amansie South District Assembly, in the Ashanti Region has endorsed the President’s nominee, Clement Opoku Gyamfi, as the new District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area for the second time.

Out of 37 assembly members, 33 voted Yes, and 4 voted No representing 80.2 % to approve him as the youngest District Chief Executive to be appointed by President Akufo Addo at the age of 34 years.

In his acceptance speech, after being declared by the area Electoral Commission Returning Officer, he noted that the President renominated him again due to the ongoing developments in the area through his efforts and that of the assembly members.

He assured that he can’t promise to heal the District but he will give out his best to ensure that the District becomes well developed and less-in-need of basic amenities to catch up with the development of the country.

Outlining some of his projects, he boasted of; Construction of a 12 Unit storey classroom block (Manso Adubia SHS); Construction of District Ambulance Bay (Manso Adubia); Construction of a No. 6 Unit Classroom block with office and store, 6 seater water closet toilet, Fully furnished ICT lab at Manso Abiram, Construction of 6 bedroom girls Dormitory at Manso Adubia S.H.S, and Construction of 2 Storey Office Complex for the District Assembly.

Other ongoing Projects are; Construction of Office Complex for Ghana Police Service at Manso Nkran, Extension of National Grid Electricity to 26 Communities, construction of 2 Unit KG block with Office, store, kitchen and 6 seater water closet toilet at Manso Watereso.

The rest are: Construction of a Semi detached nurses quarters at Manso Adubia (001), Construction of a Semi detached nurses quarters at Manso Adubia (002), Construction of a 3 Unit Classroom block with a mechanized bore hole, Construction of a 2 Unit KG block with office and store at Manso Dawusaso, a 3 Unit Classroom block at Manso Odaho, a 2 Unit Classroom block at Manso Agroyesum, market stores at Manso Kumpese, a 5 mechanised bore hole to curb COVID-19 Manso Adubia, Keniago, Aponapon, Odaho and Watereso.

With road Infrastructure, he said they are reshaping the 12km Watereso – Aboaboso road, Construction of 14km Mem junction – Adubia – Kumpese(Bitumen), construction of 10km Nweneso – Odaho (COCOBOD), and construction of 26.3km Kensere – Odumasi – Afedie – Gyeduako – Watereso which are cocoa board projects.

He therefore appealed with the assembly members to rally behind him and the government to develop the District.

BY Daniel Bampoe