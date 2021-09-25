Nigeria Man Hangs At Teshie

A Nigerian man has allegedly committed suicide at Okpoi Gonno, a suburb of Teshie in the Greater Accra Region on Saturday morning.

The deceased whose name was only given as Lucky tied himself to an electric pole.

It’s unclear, what triggered him to hang himself as the Police have commenced an investigation into the matter.

A witness, who narrated the incident on the radio said “we saw the dead body hanging on the pole which is close to his house”.

According to the eyewitness,’’ It didn’t look like he tied himself to the pole. Someone tied him to it. An hour later, someone from the house came out, saw the body and started screaming his name as ‘Lucky’.”

The witness said although there were no bloodstains on the deceased’s body, he suspects he might have struggled with his attackers as his hands looked dirty.

Meanwhile, the deceased body has been deposited at the LEKMA hospital pending an autopsy.

BY Daniel Bampoe