AngloGold Ashanti Schools To Reopen Jan. 27

One of the schools

Students of AngloGold Ashanti Schools in Obuasi are now scheduled to resume classes on January 27, 2025, amid ongoing unrest within the mining community.

The school management had initially planned to reopen on Wednesday, January 22, but a recent statement announced the delay, allowing time for calm to be restored before students return.

“Management is continuing broader consultations with relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone upon reopening,” the statement noted.

This decision follows a careful evaluation of the situation in Obuasi, prioritizing the safety of students, staff, and all involved parties. Both AGA Schools and Williams and Brew School are expected to resume their activities on Monday.

The temporary closure of all schools—both private and public—was implemented due to security concerns stemming from violent confrontations between the military and illegal miners.

This unrest has disrupted the academic progress of the schools, which had only recently reopened three weeks ago.

In response, AGA Schools’ management has introduced measures to revise the academic calendar and recover lost teaching hours.

“To make up for the lost contact hours, particularly for our candidates preparing for the Cambridge IGCSE, Checkpoint Examinations, and the 2025 BECE, we will adjust the academic calendar,” the statement concluded.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke