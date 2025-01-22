McDan Aviation Resumes FBO Operations

McDan Aviation has resumed operations of its Fixed Base Operator (FBO) with top-quality private jet services.

The assumption of operations follows after a successful resolution between the aviation company and the Ghana Airport Company Limited regarding outstanding financial matters.

In a statement signed by the CEO of McDan Group Kweku Ampromfi announced that the operationalisation of the FBO service took shape on January 20, 2025, after a temporary closure.

“We are ready to resume our commitment to providing exceptional private jet services to our valued clients. We appreciate the support and collaboration of the Ghana Airport Company Limited during this process, which has allowed us to address the requirements and return to full operations,” part of the statement read.

Kweku Ampromfi indicated that the FBO is a cornerstone of McDan Aviation’s dedication to excellence in private jet services.

“We are thrilled to reopen our doors and once again offer our clients the top-tier service they have come to expect. From personalized concierge services to state-of-the-art facilities, we are committed to ensuring a seamless and luxurious travel experience” the statement added.

It was earlier reported that the management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has shut down the McDan Aviation Private Jet Terminal over a reported outstanding debt of over $3 million.

The debt comprises land leases, rentals, and terminal charges accumulated over a period.

The Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Divisional Union of the Public Services Workers Union of TUC, Alhaji Abdul Issaka Bamba, in a recent interview with Accra-based Starr FM, said the outstanding debt is long overdue.

Mr. Bamba expressed the Union’s support for the management’s decision to shut down the terminal and warned that any other partners owing the company would face similar consequences.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke