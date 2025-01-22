Nitiwul Criticizes Mahama’s Commercial Flight Use

Dominic Nitiwul

Former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul has criticized President John Dramani Mahama for opting to travel on commercial flights despite the availability of a serviceable government-owned jet. His comments followed accusations by outgoing Majority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza, that former President Akufo-Addo rented private jets to travel within the country.

Mr. Agbodza, Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu, while addressing murmurs on the floor about President Mahama’s recent travel, emphatically asserted that the president had not used government funds for private jet rentals.

“President Mahama traveled on a commercial flight, unlike the previous President, who rented private jets even for domestic travel,” Mr. Agbodza stated.

The Adaklu MP’s comments were met with a rebuttal from former Minister of Defence Dominic Nitiwul, who dismissed the accusations against former President Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Nitiwul acknowledged that while the government’s jet was serviceable, he believed it was wrong for President Mahama to have used commercial flights when a government jet was available.

“It is wrong for the president of the republic to be going on commercial jets when the jet that they have used their money to pay for and buy is available and is working,” he said, stressing that the president’s security should be paramount, especially when traveling abroad.

Nitiwul again dismissed allegations that former President Akufo-Addo had not used commercial airlines, providing examples of the ex-president’s travel on British Airways and Qatar Airways.

He further clarified that while Mr. Akufo-Addo had never rented private jets for domestic travel, he had occasionally used private jets for international flights, particularly in West Africa.

Mr. Nitiwul also rebutted claims that the government’s jet had been underutilized during the Akufo-Addo administration, stating that it had been in use since its return from France after undergoing extensive repairs.

He underscored that the aircraft had been in service for months, with the current president having used it for official trips.

“The president has been using it ever since it returned from France,” Nitiwul confirmed. “It is not as if we were not using that aircraft and now we want President Mahama to use it.”