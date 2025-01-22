Parliament Restricts Ministerial Vetting To Public

Parliament has restricted public access to the ministerial vetting, citing high public interest and the need for security and smooth proceedings. As a result, only individuals with invitation cards or official accreditation will be allowed into the Committee room and Parliament’s precincts.

To ensure public engagement, Parliament has accredited several media houses to broadcast the proceedings live. The public is encouraged to follow the vetting process through these platforms.

David Sebastian Damoah, Director of Media Relations, emphasized Parliament’s commitment to public cooperation and security during this critical exercise.

The vetting process is being conducted in line with Article 78(1) of the 1992 Constitution, which outlines the procedure for appointing ministers.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong