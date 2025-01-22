Regional Council Of State Nominations Open, Election Feb. 11

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has opened nominations for persons who wish to contest for position of regional representatives on the Council of State in accordance with Paragraph (C), Clause (2) of Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution.

The EC in a statement signed by its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, also announced that the election would be held on February 11, 2025 in all regional capitals.

The statement encouraged qualified persons who intend to stand for the said Elections to submit their Nomination Forms with two copies of a recent bust sized photograph against a RED background showing their full face and ears.

“The Nomination Forms shall be submitted to the Regional Director of their respective Regions from Tuesday, 28th January, to Friday, 31s January, 2025, between the hours of 9.00 am and 12.00 pm and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm each day,” the statement said.

It continued that nominations must be proposed and seconded by two (2) Registered Voters in the Region and supported by twenty (20) Registered Voters from the Region.

“The Candidate must consent to his nomination for election as a Member of the Council of State,” it clarified.

The statement further indicated that completed Nomination Forms must be delivered to the Regional Director of the Electoral Commission at the place designated for the receipt of the Nominations and at the time specified above.

“Copies of the Nomination Forms shall be downloaded from the Electoral Commission’s website (www.ec.gov.gh) and completed in triplicate.

The Elections will be held in all Regional Capitals on Tuesday, 11th February, 2025 at venues to be determined by the Commission,” it added.

